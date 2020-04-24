STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tharoor slams govt over 'faulty' rapid test kits, calls for indigenous production

Tharoor said he read comments on social media over the issue stating that what can the Modi government do about it as other countries also had the same experience.

Published: 24th April 2020 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday attacked the government over reports of India getting faulty rapid antibody test kits from China and asserted that the answer to the problem lies in indigenous development of test kits as done by countries like the US, South Korea and Germany.

India's apex medical research body ICMR on Tuesday advised states to stop using the rapid antibody test kits till it examines their quality in the wake of complaints that they are not fully effective.

Last week, India procured five lakh rapid antibody test kits from two Chinese firms and they were distributed to several states reporting rising cases of the coronavirus infection.

Reacting to the reports of faulty test kits, Tharoor said he read comments on social media over the issue stating that what can the Modi government do about it as other countries also had the same experience.

"Yes, that's exactly the point.

How smart is a government if it does not learn from the mistakes of other governments.

Isn't it foolishness to make the same mistake at the cost of public health and money?" Tharoor said in a series of tweets.

The EU Medicine Agency's guidelines, on par with the US Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC), require that rapid tests be 80 per cent accurate and the Chinese kits bought by India have shown an average of five per cent accuracy, which is the lowest by their own standards, he said.

Noting that China said that the kits should be procured from authorised manufacturers, Tharoor highlighted that one of the companies that India ordered from is the same company that the UK government had ordered and then rejected for being flawed.

The British are seeking a USD 20 million refund from the two Chinese companies, Tharoor said.

"Spain, with one of the largest counts of positive cases, returned around 600,000 faulty kits to China.

Czech and Filipino authorities also discarded testing kits imported from China, claiming they had only 20 per cent & 40 per cent accuracy respectively.

Slovak PM: 'throw straight into the Danube'," Tharoor tweeted.

"We have options: The answer lies in indigenous development of test-kits, as USA, South Korea and Germany have done.

Indians are no less capable but has the government been smart enough to facilitate it?" he asked.

There are two successful initiatives from Thiruvananthapuram, with which, Tharoor said, he is closely associated.

These are the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), both Indian government centres of excellence.

"SCTIMST's RT-LAMP test, a conclusive, yet faster and cheaper test which can replace expensive and time-consuming RT-PCR tests, and RGCB's antibody rapid test kits (the kind we have now imported from China and found faulty) are still awaiting ICMR approval.

Why is the government dragging its feet?" Tharoor asked.

"In this emergency, ICMR should be taking decisions in hours and days, not weeks and months! We had given Rs 1 crore funding to SCTIMST from MPLADS on March 30.

Since then their kits are ready, trials have worked.

RGCB too.

But ICMR is unable to move at the rapid pace required.

Why?" the Congress leader asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus covid-19 Shashi Tharoor faulty rapid antibody test kits
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp