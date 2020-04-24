UP medics moved to guest house after complaints of poor arrangements in quarantine centre

By PTI

RAEBARELI: Twenty-five doctors and medical personnel in quarantine in a state-run school here have been shifted to a guest house after they complained of poor facilities in several videos that later went viral.

"The doctors and staff, who are caring coronavirus patients, have now been kept in a guest house as they wished. They all have orally and in writing informed that they did not have problems any more. They are satisfied with the arrangements. Special care is being taken for their food, water and electricity supply," Chief Development Officer Abhishek Goel said in a statement on Friday.

The statement came after a series of videos of doctors and para-medical staffers went viral on Thursday in which they alleged that the fans were not working at the quarantine centre.

They had complained that four persons lived in a room with no light and shared dirty bathroom with stained floors some of which are choked.

The food provided to them was also poor in quality, they rued.

The administration then swung into action and took immediate measures.

Raebareli had till Thursday 43 positive coronavirus cases, according to the health department.