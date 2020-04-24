Wear masks in public or pay Rs 100 fine in Goa

By IANS

PANAJI: Not wearing a mask in Goa will attract a fine of Rs 100, according to a latest state government directive.

An order issued by the Goa government's Health Department states that homemade masks, as well as appropriate masks to counter Covid-19, sold at local pharmacies, need to be mandatorily worn in public spaces henceforth.

"Any person violating above instructions shall be liable for a penalty of Rs 100. In case of non-payment, the person shall be liable for action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code".

The order has been issued by the state Health Department under the Goa Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations 2020 in order to "prevent spread of Covid-19" in Goa.