Bhopal diary

The promising grappler hailing from Gwalior who had won the bronze medal in the 55 kg category at 2019 senior national championship says she has been suspended by NADA till she presents her part.

Published: 25th April 2020 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 11:01 AM

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Woman wrestler suspended after failing dope test
An international woman wrestler Rani Rana has been placed under suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after failing dope test which was conducted during the national camp in Lucknow in January 2020. The promising grappler hailing from Gwalior who had won the bronze medal in the 55 kg category at 2019 senior national championship says she has been suspended by NADA till she presents her part.

Father-son held for hacking coiled rat snakes into pieces
A man and his son have been arrested in Rajgarh district of the state for hacking to pieces two snakes coiled in combat and filming the entire shocking episode through the cell-phone. The video of the incident, which has gone viral, had happened on Wednesday. Thinking the two rat snakes to be cobras, middle-aged Zaqir Khan approached the two snakes coiled in combat and used an axe to cut them into pieces, while his son proudly shot the video. After the video went viral, local organization reported the matter to police. Also, the International Organisation for Animal Protection (OIPA) requested the state police to act in the matter. The father-son duo was booked and arrested on Thursday. The father and son were booked under various sections of IPC as well as the Wildlife Protection Act.

Cops take to Power Yoga for boosting immunity
At a time when dozens of police personnel have tested COVID positive in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and other districts and two inspectors have already died, the staff of Indore’s Vijay Nagar police station has taken to Power Yoga to boost their immunity. Around 70-strong staff of the police station, who are staying at a hotel in the city are regularly taking Power Yoga lessons under supervision of inspector in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi. Also, most of the staff at the police station have shunned automated vehicles and are using cycles on duty. The SHO says using cycles on duty has helped catch lockdown violators in lanes where the jeeps or even mobikes can’t enter.

‘Camouflage dungarees only for anti-naxal operations’
The intelligence wing of Madhya Pradesh police has issued an advisory to all senior police officers, not to wear the camouflage-dungarees in field operations. It has been stated that it has come to notice that many police officers are not wearing proper uniform on duty during lockdown. Some of the officers and personnel are instead using dungarees, which isn’t appropriate. Dungarees should only be worn by officers and personnel engaged in anti-naxal operations. But some officers felt that they should be exempted from wearing khakhi, particularly as while combating the coronavirus, it is easier to disinfect dungarees when compared to regular uniform.

anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
