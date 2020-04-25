'Bihar to launch Health Emergency Operating Center in collaboration with ISRO'

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a first for the country, Bihar will start a Health Emergency Operating Center (HEOC) in collaboration with ISRO to monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Health Emergency Operating Centre would be responsible for gathering specific data and analysing them to get a clear idea for making quick and appropriate decisions in case of the emergency of any kind.

Bihar's health minister Mangal Pandey on Saturday said that the construction of this portal has been made by taking the village of the affected area (epicentre) as the base.



"This portal will contain information about all the districts and in every district, Corona's Epicenter will be displayed on the map of that district according to the Containment Zone", he said.

Elaborating the salient features of this, Pandey said that the Containment Zone on this portal will be within a radius of three kilometres of epicentre. "The buffer zone will be within a radius of seven kilometres. The government will mark the Epicenter's Containment Zone and Buffer Zone of Corona positive patients marking every village in each zone and the houses located in that village," he said.

Moreover, he said that the map will contain detailed information about the list of villages with the numbers of houses and total the population. "With this information, the tracing, testing and tracking team will be able to get real-time information, which will help in the testing the cases," he added.



A total of 37 containment zones have been identified in the affected districts of Bihar. There will be a nodal officer and police officer in charge of all these zones, who will supervise the affected area.

Besides this, the Patna AIIMS has written a letter to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) seeking permission to conduct clinical trials of the Plasma Therapy amid growing positive cases.

The ICMR is learnt to have in principle agreed to grant permission for the Plasma Therapy soon. Bihar would be another state after Kerala, Punjab Delhi, Karnataka and Maharastra to start conducting the clinical trials of plasma therapy for the COVID-19 positive patients soon.