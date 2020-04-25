Cancer-stricken Manipur boxer Dingko Singh flown to Delhi for treatment

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Asian Games gold medallist Ngangom Dingko Singh, who is battling liver cancer, was flown to Delhi from Manipur on Saturday.

Caught in the COVID-19 lockdown, he had missed a scheduled radiation therapy at a New Delhi hospital. So, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) came to his rescue by arranging a SpiceJet air ambulance. BFI president Ajay Singh, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, and the Manipur government ensured Dingko’s flight to the national capital.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said Dingko (41) was allowed to fly so that he could undergo treatment at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences Hospital in New Delhi. The boxer was also extended financial assistance by the Manipur government.

"State Govt allows renowned boxer & Arjuna Awardee Ngangom Dingku to fly to Delhi in an air ambulance for availing cancer treatment at ILBS Hospital. While extending financial assistance to the living sports legend, CM wished him a speedy recovery on the people's behalf," Singh tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei tweeted, "Good to learn that Asian Games gold-medallist boxer Dingko Singh of Manipur has been airlifted from Imphal to Delhi for his medical treatment today. I pray for his better health & quick recovery. I hope @PMOIndia will extend all possible help to him."

Dingko’s wife Ngangom Babai lauded everyone who helped the family at this hour. Dingko has been undergoing treatment at the New Delhi hospital since 2017.

He has coached the boxers of the Indian Navy, where he was employed, as well as the boxers of Services. He is now a coach of the Sports Authority of India. At 16, he had created history by clinching a gold medal in the 1998 Asian Games.