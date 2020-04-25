STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown: Assam to take decision on opening of shops on April 27

The entire country is under lockdown till May 3 as the number of cases of coronavirus are growing each day.

Published: 25th April 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

A decision in this regard would taken on April 27, Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

DISPUR: Assam Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Saturday informed that no decision has been taken by the government pertaining to relaxation of ongoing lockdown such as opening of salons, shops, etc.

A decision in this regard would taken on April 27, Monday.

This comes just a day after the Spokesperson of the Home Affairs tweeted stating that "All registered shops registered under Shops and Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood and standalone shops exempted from lockdown restrictions."

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open. Mandatory: 50 per cent strength of workers, wearing of masks and observing Social Distancing. Relaxations not applicable in Hotspots/containment zones."

The entire country is under lockdown till May 3 as the number of cases of coronavirus are growing each day.

With 1,429 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 24,506, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Out of these, 18,668 patients are active cases and 5063 cases have been cured and discharged, or migrated.The death toll stands at 775, with as many as 57 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp