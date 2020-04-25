STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Shops in Gujarat to be open from Sunday, malls to remain shut

A senior official said that shopkeepers and their staffmembers should mandatorily use face masks, follow social distancing norms, and keep staff strength to 50 per cent of their capacity.

People stand in a queue to get the foodgrains which are being distributed at a PDS center during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Surat

People stand in a queue to get the foodgrains which are being distributed at a PDS center during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Surat. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Starting Sunday, all the shops in Gujarat, except those located in COVID-19 containment zones, malls and shopping complexes, will be allowed to open, a senior official said on Saturday.

The state government also allowed IT and ITeS (IT enabled services) companies to start their operations from Sunday with 50 per cent of staff capacity, provided they are located outside the containment zone, the official said.

ALSO READ| Open or not to open: States in dilemma over MHA's order on shops amid COVID-19 lockdown

"From Sunday, shops across all the districts of Gujarat will be allowed to open provided that they are not located inside malls or shopping complexes, and are outside of COVID-19 containment zones as identified by the local administrations," Secretary to chief minister, Ashwani Kumar, told reporters.

He said that shopkeepers and their staffmembers should mandatorily use face masks, follow social distancing norms, and keep staff strength to 50 per cent of their capacity. "The decision has been taken on the basis of circular issued by the central government," he said.

"Shops will be allowed to open on a few conditions. The first condition is that they should be outside the containment zones identifiedby the local authorities. The other condition is that masks and social distancing will have to be compulsorily followed by the shop owners and staff members. Shops should maintain 50 per cent of its regular staff strength," he added.

Kumar said that shops selling paan masala and tobacco will not be allowed to operate as of now. Similarly, barber shops will not be given permission to function. "The state government also allowed IT and ITeS companies to start operating from Sunday with 50 per cent of staff capacity provided they are located outside the containment zone," he said.

ALSO READ| With Centre relaxing lockdown restrictions, Kerala allows shops to open in rural areas

The central government on Friday night issued an order saying that neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those selling garments, mobile phones, hardware and stationery items have been allowed to open but those located in market places, malls and COVID-19 hotspot and containment zones, will continue to remain shut till May 3.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was further extended till May 3.

