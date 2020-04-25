STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: RSS economic wing calls for ban on Chinese products

The organization said, all the supporters and activists of Swadeshi Jagran Manch will observe April 25 as Swadeshi Sankalp Diwas.

For representational purpose . (File| AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: RSS' economic wing -- the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, will kickstart a campaign from Sunday to boycott Chinese products, it said.

Though it has been a stated position of the organization for long, it assumes new significance in view of worldwide allegations against China for not doing enough to warn about the coronavirus outbreak, besides sending out faulty testing kits.

"On this day Swadeshi supporters and activists will light the lamp at their respective homes between 6.30 pm and 6.40 pm...and take a pledge that they will take all possible steps to boycott Chinese products by Indians," a statement by Ashwani Mahajan, the national co-convenor of SJM read.

Blaming the whole world's "agony of disease and deaths caused by the coronavirus" on China, Mahajan said the lockdown and subsequent economic hardship, as well as job losses, are a result of the "Chinese virus". "...Economic activities of all types are getting impacted, causing huge loss to our economy and economies all around the world", he added.

"India will take a pledge on Sunday that during the lockdown and after the same is lifted, we will work towards encouraging Bhartiya industries, big and small by boycotting Chinese product and purchasing Bhartiya products and bring prosperity back to our country," the SJM said which has always advocated for Indian products. They feel Chinese products have been killing the small and medium industry of India.

