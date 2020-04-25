CRPF conducts passing out parade online amid COVID-19 crisis

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, the CRPF on Friday conducted an e-passing out parade (POP) for 42 trainee officers who were commissioned into the world’s largest paramilitary force amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and CRPF chief A P Maheshwari addressed the young officers, seated in an auditorium at the CRPF officers’ training academy in Kadarpur village of Gurugram, from their offices in North Block and Lodhi Road, respectively.

Donning face masks and gloves, the 42 directly appointed gazetted officers, including four women, were administered the oath to serve the country and later the academy officials pipped ranks of Assistant Commandant on their shoulders.

The passing-out ceremony was a webinar conference as gathering of people and holding mega-events is a strict no as per the coronavirus containment protocols, a senior official said.

The official added that was is the first time in the history of the force that an e-PoP was conducted for officer trainees, rather than the traditional way of holding a parade and ceremonial event under the sky.

The AC-rank is the entry-level for cadre officers in the paramilitary or Central Armed Police Forces and they command a company of about 100 personnel.

The trainee officers took an oath of the Constitution and saluted the national and the CRPF flags that were brought in the auditorium by other ceremonial guards.