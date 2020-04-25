STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hold exams in July, begin academic sessions in universities from September: UGC Panel

The panel in its recommendations suggested that the academic sessions should be started two months late.

Published: 25th April 2020 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus scare has pushed back the start of academic sessions in universities across the country, which will now begin in September 2020.

It is one of the recommendations made by a seven-member committee set up by the University Grants Commission so as to give recommendations on the start of the new academic calendar and conduct of higher education examinations across the country.

The panel in its recommendations suggested that the academic sessions should be started two months late.

The expert panel pointed out that the examinations could not be held as per the earlier schedule due to the lockdown. So, it suggested, the examinations at the end of the course or semester should now be held in July.

It is pertinent to mention here that the schools, colleges and universities across India have been shut since March 15.

The UGC will now plan the academic calendar and issue necessary guidelines for the coming session on the basis of the panel's recommendations.

Once the UGC gives the go-ahead to the recommendations, the government will have to adopt legal course of action to push back the last date of admissions to medical and technical institutions.

In normal course, the last date for admissions to engineering institutions is August 15 and for medical colleges August 31.

The UGC had also set up an experts committee headed by IGNOU Vice Chancellor Nageshwar Rao on online education. This panel is in favour of adopting online examinations in view of the educational infrastructure, the diverse range of higher education institutions and local influences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
University Grants Commission UGC
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp