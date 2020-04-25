STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hospitals told to share COVID-19 data, patients' biospecimen with researchers

The empowered group on ‘Medical Emergency Management Plan’ headed by Dr V K Paul, Member, Niti Aayog (Health), finalised the guidelines for sharing of biospecimen and data for research.

Published: 25th April 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker wearing a protective suit waits for samples from people for COVID -19 tests at a centre in New Delhi Thursday April 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An empowered group on COVID-19 has directed hospitals to share data and biospecimen related to coronavirus patients in India with researchers and recognised institutions engaged in research within five days.

The empowered group on ‘Medical Emergency Management Plan’ headed by Dr V K Paul, Member, Niti Aayog (Health), finalised the guidelines for sharing of biospecimen and data for research.

“It will be obligatory upon every custodian of biospecimens (the biorepositories and hospitals) to share the biospecimens within the prescribed timeline. The timeline for giving approval should not be more than five working days after receipt of the application. Delays, if any, will be liable for appropriate action and necessary accountability will have to be fixed for the same,” the guidelines read.  

Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, and member of the empowered group told this newspaper, “There is a timeline for providing samples to ensure there are no delays while making sure all required approvals are taken.”

According to the guidelines, scientists and researchers across the globe are working towards development of rapid diagnostic methods, prophylactics and therapeutics for detection, prevention, treatment and management of coronavirus.

The government is committed to providing an enabling research ecosystem in the country to combat COVID-19, said the group.

“Sharing of collected biospecimens and associated data can be vital for addressing the pandemic of Covid-19 as progress in science and technology and subsequent medical research for the development of products is driven by such biological samples. Therefore, rapid and timely dissemination of biospecimen and sharing of associated data must be simple and transparent, without compromising the research interests of the sample providers and confidentiality of the study participants,” it said.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Medical Emergency Management Plan
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp