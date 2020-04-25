STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India Post designs 22 routes connecting 75 cities across states to deliver essentials faster

The postal department will use its fleet of vans to deliver essential items on these routes.

Published: 25th April 2020 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image of India Post used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Department of Posts has designed a road network covering 22 long routes of over 500 kilometres touching 75 cities across states for faster delivery of essential items.

The postal department will use its fleet of vans to deliver essential items on these routes.

Earlier delivery of postal items like mails, parcels using these vans was carried out within city limits only.

"A National Road Transport network was designed with 22 long routes of over 500 kilometres interspersed with 34 interstate/intra-state schedules touching over 75 cities across the country.

This initiative will now ensure that there is a movement of essential items within the country as the Department of Posts will be able to deliver parcels carrying essential items anywhere in the country," the postal department said in a statement.

India Post, the brand name for Department of Posts (DoP) services, in normal circumstances uses passenger flights and trains, cargo flights etc for sending items from one city to another.

The Department of Posts has already taken a number of initiatives to ensure supplies of essential items including medicines, coronavirus testing kits, masks, sanitizers, PPEs and medical equipment including ventilators and defibrillators to all corners of the country, the statement said.

Minister of State for communications and HRD Sanjay Dhotre on Friday took a review meeting of the DoP and expressed satisfaction at the various measures undertaken and exhorted the Postal Department to exert itself to the utmost in the service of the Nation while observing all norms of social distancing.

"The Minister was informed that most of the Post Offices across the country except those in the containment zone are functional and delivering services.

Special priority is being given to the delivery of essential items including medicines, COVID-19 test kits, masks, sanitizers, PPEs and medical equipment including ventilators and defibrillators," the DoP said in a separate statement.

Several State Postal units like Gujarat, UP, Kerala, Maharashtra and West Bengal have entered into tie-ups with Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, Director General of Health Services, online pharmaceutical companies and suppliers of test kits, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India post India post covid lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp