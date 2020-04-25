STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held for attacking doctor at COVID centre in Thane

The incident occurred two days after a Cabinet approved an ordinance making acts of violence against healthcare workers deployed in combating COVID-19 a non-bailable offence.

THANE: A 30-year-old man has been arrested from Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly assaulting a doctor at a COVID-19 care centre, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday, two days after the Union Cabinet approved an ordinance making acts of violence and harassment against healthcare personnel deployed in combating COVID-19 a non-bailable offence with maximum punishment of seven years imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine.

The accused Abdul Shaikh had gone to the COVID centre in Kasarvadavali area to met his relative, a police officer said.

"Security guard at the gate and an on-duty doctor prevented Shaikh from entering the premises, saying the entry of outsiders is not allowed as a part of preventive measures.

Enraged by this, Shaikh attacked and abused the doctor," said police inspector Kishor Khairnar.

Based on a complaint lodged by the doctor, police booked Shaikh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention ofViolenceand Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

The ordinance passed by the Union cabinet will amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

It will come into effect after the President promulgates it and the government notifies it.

