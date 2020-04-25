Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,059, says state health department

By ANI

JAIPUR: The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan stands at 2,059 after 25 fresh cases were reported in the state, according to data provided by Rajasthan health department on Saturday.

Among the new cases eight are from Ajmer, five each from Jhalawar and Jodhpur, four from Kota, two from Dholpur and one from Dungarpur.



493 COVID-19 positive patients have recovered from the disease while 198 have been discharged.

Jaipur continues to remain the worst-affected with 777 cases, followed by Jodhpur with 321 coronavirus cases.