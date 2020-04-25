Six test corona positive in MP after visiting hair-cutting salon that served COVID-19 patient earlier

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Panic has struck the Bargaon village in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district after six villagers, who went to a hair-cutting salon recently for hair-cuts and shaving, have tested positive for coronavirus. Swab samples of as many as 10-12 persons, who recently visited the salon in the village, were sent for COVID-19 testing recently. Out of them, six men have tested positive for the deadly virus.

According to officiating chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of Khargone district, Dr Divyesh Verma, primary probe has revealed that a youth from Bargaon, who works at a hotel in Indore, had recently come to his native village in Khargone. Possibly on April 5, he went for hair-cut and shave to the salon in Bargaon village and was later tested positive.

“Subsequently, the samples of around 10-12 more men who went to the same hair-cutting salon the same day were sent for testing. Out of them, six persons from the same Bargaon village have tested positive. The entire village has been sealed and survey is underway. The kin of the six positive cases have been home-quarantined and their samples are being sent for testing,” the CMHO informed.

“It seems the same towel and instruments used during the haircut and shaving of the youth (who worked in Indore hotel and later tested positive for COVID-19) were used by the barber for the other customers, which infected six of them,” he claimed.

The six positive cases are aged between 28 and 73 years.Till date, Khargone district has reported 60 positive cases, 19 of which have been reported in the last two days.

2017 batch trainee IPS officer tests positive for COVID-19 in Jabalpur

Meanwhile, a 2017 batch trainee IPS officer posted as circle SP (CSP) in Jabalpur, tested positive for the virus. The young officer was among those cops who had gone to the adjoining Narsinghpur district on April 20 to bring back to Jabalpur a coronavirus positive National Security Act (NSA) detainee Javed Khan, who had escaped from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in the city on April 19 afternoon.

The other cops, including a sub-inspector and an additional SP (ASP) who accompanied the young IPS officer, have been found negative for the virus.

Efforts are now underway to ascertain the other cops and people who had come in contact with the IPS officer since April 20. Another senior IPS officer, who is presently in Jabalpur had self-quarantined self and family members, as he had met the young CSP (who has tested positive) recently. The samples of the senior IPS officer and family members have been sent for testing.

Javed Khan, a resident of Chandan Nagar COVID-19 containment zone in Indore, was among the four men against whom NSA was invoked on April 8 for attacking an on-duty cop. Three of the four NSA detainees, including Khan have so far tested positive for coronavirus.

Till date, Jabalpur district has reported 56 positive cases and one death. Seven patients from the district have also been discharged from the hospital after they recovered. The 56 cases include 13 new patients, all residents of Chandni Chowk area.