Thermal screening, random COVID-19 testing for home delivery executives: Noida police

By PTI

NOIDA: Delivery executives of e-commerce firms will undergo thermal screening and random sample testing for coronavirus in Noida and Greater Noida, Commissioner of Police (CP) Alok Singh said on Saturday.

Singh said this at a meeting with senior police officials of Noida and Greater Noida, where he also instructed them to "actively monitor" the social media during Ramzan, a month considered pious in Islam.

The commissioner asked the officers to ensure strict adherence to social-distancing norms in all activities during the lockdown, as he reviewed law and order, and the crime-control situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The western Uttar Pradesh district adjoining Delhi has recorded 112 coronavirus cases so far, while 59 of these patients have been cured, according to official figures.

"Thermal screening must be done of all the home delivery executives of e-commerce companies and sample testing should be done on a random basis.

Officials must speak to the e-commerce companies concerned regarding this.

"In view of Ramzan, there is a need to actively monitor the social media space," Singh said at the meeting, which was also attended by Additional CPs Akhilesh Kumar and Shriparna Ganguly, all DCPs of the district and other senior police officers.

He also directed the officers to intensify patrolling and flag marches at the hotspots and sensitive areas.

"The ongoing action against illegal liquor will continue," the CP said.

Singh said the police personnel and rapid response teams on duty must wear personal protection equipment (PPE) and use the visor (helmet) provided to them.

All police personnel stationed at checkposts and barriers must also wear the visor, he added.

"Adequate safety equipment are available and all police personnel on duty must remain safe," Singh said, while instructing the officials to keep safety kits at all spots where police personnel are stationed.

The CP said the police personnel must ensure that crowding does not take place at "mandis" (wholesale markets) and procurement centres.

"They must see to it that social distancing is strictly implemented," he said.

Singh said all liquor shops must be inspected by the DCPs concerned in coordination with the district excise officers.

He also asked the officials to prepare a roster for inspecting the liquor shops, saying any discrepancy will not be tolerated.

Singh also discussed issues relating to bringing back the labourers from Uttar Pradesh, who have completed the 14-day quarantine process but are stranded in other states.