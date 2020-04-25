Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a second encounter in less than 12 hours in Valley, three militants were killed in a nightlong gunfight with security forces in Awantipora area of south Kashmir.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said acting on specific information about the presence of militants, a search operation was launched by troops in Goripora area of Awantipora in Pulwama district late last night.

As the contingent of police, CRPF and army men were conducting searches in the area, they came under a heavy volume of fire from militants hiding in the area.

The fire was returned by the troops and gunfire between the two sides continued throughout the night and ended in the morning with killing of all trapped militants.

IGP said two unidentified militants and one of their hardcore associate were killed in the gunfight.

He said the identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.

It was the second gunfight in south Kashmir in less than 12 hours.

Earlier, last evening security forces had foiled a bid of militants to abduct a policeman and killed two militants in a brief gunfight in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.