STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Goripora area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Saturday.

Published: 25th April 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Army soldiers near the house where Militants were hiding during an encounter in Shopian.

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a second encounter in less than 12 hours in Valley, three militants were killed in a nightlong gunfight with security forces in Awantipora area of south Kashmir.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said acting on specific information about the presence of militants, a search operation was launched by troops in Goripora area of Awantipora in Pulwama district late last night.

As the contingent of police, CRPF and army men were conducting searches in the area, they came under a heavy volume of fire from militants hiding in the area.

The fire was returned by the troops and gunfire between the two sides continued throughout the night and ended in the morning with killing of all trapped militants.

IGP said two unidentified militants and one of their hardcore associate were killed in the gunfight.

He said the identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.

It was the second gunfight in south Kashmir in less than 12 hours.

Earlier, last evening security forces had foiled a bid of militants to abduct a policeman and killed two militants in a brief gunfight in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pulwama Enounter Indian Army
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp