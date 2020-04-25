STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Was difficult to deal with negative messages about dad': Sid Mallya on Vijay Mallya's situation

Once a liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who made a fortune selling beer and expanded his business into other realms, is now a wanted man in India for money laundering charges.

Published: 25th April 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Mallya's son Sid Mallya (Photo | EPS, Sid Mallya)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: For Sid Mallya, dealing with all the negative news around his father, the fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya, has not been easy. The actor says the hardest part of it was dealing with the negative messages he received.

The ordeal, however, put him on a path of self-discovery and self-care, he insists.

"My dad's situation was a difficult one. I don't think anyone wants to see a close relative or friend go through a tough time. I think the hardest part though has been dealing with the negative messages that have been aimed at me because of it," Sid said while recalling how he overcame that difficult period of his life.

"But on a positive side, this whole ordeal has led me down this path of self-discovery, self-care and mental health awareness which has helped me rediscover and connect to my true being," added the actor, whose real name is Siddharth Mallya.

ALSO READ: Vijay Mallya’s legal setback in Rs 9,000 crore money laundering case gives hope to CBI, ED

Once a liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who made a fortune selling beer and expanded his business into other realms, is now a wanted man in India for allegedly defrauding banks and on money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore.

Asked how his bond with his father changed while going through these experiences, Sid said: "I don't know if it really changed all that much. We are both very different people as is, and are wired very differently! As such we have each dealt with the experiences in our own individual ways."

Sid has lived his life rather openly, exposing his personal battles and vulnerabilities -- be it his struggle with mental health, anxiety or decision to quit alcohol. He has also come out with a web series called "ConSIDer This", in which he is seen talking about his own mental health struggles and how he tries to overcome it every day.

Looking back at his decision to give up alcohol, the Los Angeles-based star said: "I wasn't a frequent drinker but whenever I did drink (be it ten drinks or two), I would get massive amounts of anxiety the next morning. This anxiety was having a big negative impact on my productivity, mental well--being and general all round happiness. I realised that alcohol wasn't having a positive effect on my life at this moment in time, so I decided to stop!"

Sid asserts that he won the battle against mental illness by "introspecting and going to those dark places within to see what was causing me to suffer".

"I was then able to work with my therapist in order to overcome the issues I was having. It's still an ongoing process, but I'm so happy with the path I'm on. Without a doubt, my therapist has been the biggest support to me and I really owe the peace I have now to her. My friends have also been a constant support to me and I am so blessed to have such a close group who are more like family. And finally my dog," he noted, stressing that he is "probably the happiest and most at peace I've ever been!".

By living an open life, Sid wants to "try and help as many people as I can".

"And show people that they aren't alone in whatever it is they are going through. I felt the best way to do that was to talk about my own struggles in an open and transparent manner. I said from the beginning that if I could help or inspire even just one other person, then it would be a success. From the messages I've been receiving since 'conSIDer This' launched, it appears that the videos have been able to help a lot more than just one person, so the risk has definitely paid off," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sid Mallya Vijay Mallya Vijay Mallya Case
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp