Woman trapped in lockdown gang-raped in Rajasthan

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A middle-aged woman, trapped in the lockdown in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, was allegedly raped by a gang of three in a village.

According to the police, the woman had lost her way and was gang-raped by the youngsters who found her alone at night. The woman from Ajmer was stuck in Sawaimadhopur for a month due to the lockdown. But on Thursday, she began to walk to Jaipur. At night, she lost her way and ended up at a school where the youngsters attacked and raped her around 2 am. On Friday, the rape victim reached the police station and filed an FIR following which the cops arrested the three accused.

The SP of Sawai Madhopur, Sudhir Chaudhary said that the 40-year-old woman who is from the Kishangarh police station area in Ajmer district had lodged the report at Batoda police station in Sawai Madhopur. In her FIR, she said that due to the lockdown she was stuck in Sawai Madhopur district for a month but on Thursday she left on foot from there to Jaipur. She lost her way and reached Barrakhandi village in the night. She then took shelter in the village school building. At 2 am, the three accused - Kamal Kharwal, Lakhan Raiger, and Rishikesh Meena - reached the school. Finding the woman alone, the trio raped her and fled.

A few villagers called the local police who arranged her stay in the school. "Taking advantage of the darkness, the accused had entered the school and raped the woman. On her complaint, a team was formed which arrested the accused, " said Parth Sharma Deputy SP of Sawai Madhopur.