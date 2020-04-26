STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

95 per cent jump in online child porn traffic; NCPCR sends notice to Google, WhatApp

The NCPCR said that while conducting inquiry on the availability of online Child Sexual Abuse Material, it noticed that the pornographic materials are accessible through apps on Google Play store.

Published: 26th April 2020 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Child pornography

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of a research highlighting 95 per cent increase in online child porn traffic during the nationwide lockdown and sent notices to Google, WhatsApp and Twitter citing gaps on these platforms which make children vulnerable.

The NCPCR said in a statement that while conducting an independent inquiry on the availability of online Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), it noticed that the pornographic materials are accessible through the apps available on Google Play Store.

"By mere downloading these apps from the platform, the user can access such materials. This is enabling the reach/accessibility to such materials, and hence it is a serious matter," said the commission.

The NCPCR took cognizance of the research study of ICPF on CSAM in India, wherein it highlighted that the online child porn traffic from India has increased "by 95 per cent between March 24 and March 26, as compared to the average traffic before the lockdown."

The study also said that millions of pedophiles have migrated online, making the internet extremely unsafe for children.

In the notice to WhatsApp, the commission said while conducting the independent inquiry on the availability of online CSAM, it noticed that there are certain links available to join "encrypted WhatsApp groups" and "CSAM and pornographic materials are rampantly present" in these groups.

"The links to these encrypted WhatsApp groups were found to be propagated and available on the internet. Any user by merely following these links can join these 'encrypted WhatsApp groups' and can obtain the CSAM and pornographic materials through these group chats on their phones," the commission noted.

Further, there is also the possibility that the perpetrators are also present and active on these "encrypted WhatsApp groups", which makes children even more vulnerable.

In the notice to Twitter, the commission said that while conducting an independent inquiry, it noticed that there are encrypted WhatsApp groups and the CSAM is rampantly present in these groups.

The links to these groups were found to be propagated by various handles on Twitter. The commission is of the view that propagating links of these WhatsApp groups on Twitter handles is a serious matter.

"Further, it is seen that as per your standard terms and conditions, a person of 13 years and above is eligible to open an account on Twitter. If you are allowing children at the age of 13 to open an account, the commission is of the view that you can't allow the other users to publish or propagate pornographic material, links etc. on Twitter," read the notice to Twitter.

The commission has sought more information from these tech giants latest by April 30, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Child abuse CSAM Child Sexual Abuse Material
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp