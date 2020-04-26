Adopt humanitarian approach while taking rents from people affected in lockdown: Assam CM

By ANI

DISPUR: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday appealed landlords to adopt a humanitarian approach in the collection of rents from students and tenants, in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.

"We appeal to landlords and owners of private hostels and PGs to adopt a humanitarian approach and provide concessions while collecting rents from students, and from tenants working in private companies and those who do not have regular incomes," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.



India is under a nation-wide lockdown which was imposed on March 25 and later extended on April 14 to May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus.

A total of 26,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India as on Sunday. 824 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date.