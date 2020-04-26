Amid COVID-19, make this Ramzan symbol of patience, harmony and service: PM Narendra Modi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that as the COVID-19 pandemic has come to plague the entire world, we have an opportunity to make this Ramzan a symbol of patience, harmony, sensitivity and service.

"The Holy month of Ramzan has begun. During the last Ramzan, nobody would have thought that we will have to face such a big crisis this year. But now when the whole world is facing this problem, we have an opportunity to make this Ramazan a symbol of patience, harmony, sensitivity and service," the Prime Minister said during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" address.

"This time, we should pray more than ever so that prior to the celebration of Eid the world is rid of corona and we celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and gaiety like earlier times. I am confident that during these days of Ramzan, by adhering to the guidelines of the local administration, we will reinforce our fight against Corona," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that it is still very important to follow the rules of physical distancing in the streets, in the markets and in the 'mohallas' (neighbourhoods). He also expressed his gratitude to all community leaders who are making people aware of the two yards distancing and staying at their homes.

He acknowledged the fact that coronavirus has changed the way festivals are celebrated in India and the world. He also appreciated the citizens for staying at home and celebrating several festivals amid COVID-19 crisis.

"Recently we celebrated festivals like Bihu, Baisakhi, Pothundu, Vishu, Odia New year. We saw how people celebrated these festivals with simplicity and good wishes for society by staying home," the Prime Minister said.

"Normally they would celebrate these festivals with their friends and families in a joyous manner. They would share their happiness outside their homes also. But this time everyone showed patience and followed rules of lockdown," he added.

"We saw that our Christian friends celebrated Easter at Home this time. Today, it is essential to abide by our duties towards our country and society. Only then can we flatten the curve of corona," he said. (ANI)