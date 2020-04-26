STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cabinet expansion on the cards after lockdown for lifting the economy

The magnitude of the reconstruction work involving the resources of scores of ministries warrants the expansion of the Council of Ministers.

Published: 26th April 2020 09:11 AM

Social Distancing at the Union Cabinet meeting. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With gravity of the post-lockdown daunting task gripping the ruling NDA dispensation, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is learnt to have begun the exercise to find key talents within the BJP to man ministries, crucial for the reconstruction work. “The expansion of the council of ministers is more imminent than ever since the pandemic and the consequent lockdown have brought everything to the standstill. The magnitude of the reconstruction work involving the resources of scores of ministries warrants the expansion of the Council of Ministers.

PM Narendra Modi may recommend a few names for induction in his council to President Ram Nath Kovind soon,” sources said. With the pandemic threatening to wipe out socio-economic gains made in recent decades, PM, sources said, would be looking for colleagues, who would not just be executing orders but also think out of the box to steer the economy.

“Ministries of Rural Development, Commerce, MSME, Industry are some of the departments requiring new faces. Such ministries are currently additional responsibilities of a few of the Union Ministers. The PMO is actively considering the option to divest additional responsibilities of some of the ministers and endow them to the new faces in the council of ministers, which could harvest the best of the technology to bring the much needed momentum in these departments,” sources said.

