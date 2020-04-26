STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Central team finds violation of lockdown norms in Bengal's containment zones

The team in north Bengal visited tea gardens to see whether the workers were maintaining social distancing norms and interacted with shopkeepers in Siliguri markets.

Published: 26th April 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

kolkata coronavirus

A fruit seller in a Kolkata market selling her stock. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after shooting two strong-worded letters to the Mamata Banerjee government, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited several places in north Bengal, Kolkata and its adjoining areas on Sunday, accusing the state administration of not cooperating with them and not taking measures to ensure lockdown. 

The members of the two teams who arrived in Bengal on April 20 also visited marketplaces where people were seen violating social distancing norms.

The team in north Bengal visited tea gardens to see whether the workers were maintaining social distancing norms and interacted with shopkeepers in Siliguri markets. They also inquired whether the workers are receiving food grains through public distribution system (PDS). 

Vineet Joshi, the leader of the team, said lockdown norms are not being followed at many places in north Bengal. "The state government has to come forward. They have to ensure implementation of lockdown norms," he said, adding that the team is yet to receive data and records from the state.

Apurva Chandra, the leader of the team visiting Kolkata and its adjoining areas, sent two letters to the chief secretary of West Bengal government, Rajiv Sinha, on Saturday accusing the state government of violating the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and not cooperating with his team.

Chandra and his team went to a market at Kidderpore in Kolkata’s port area and found people buying food and groceries ignoring lockdown norms. The officials of the central team recorded the crowded market using their video camera.

The IMCT also went to several pockets in Howrah district. They visited several areas at Salkia in Howrah, the area which has been sealed and marked as containment zone as a number of persons were tested positive for COVID-19 from there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
central team inter-ministerial central team north bengal containment zones in West Bangal coronavirus lockdown COVID-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp