COVID-19 death toll rises to 826, cases climb to 26,917: Health Ministry

Of the total 826 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 323 fatalities.

Medics wearing protective suits are seen riding a bike during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Patna Sunday April 26 2020.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The countrywide death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 826 and the number of cases climbed to 26,917 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The country has reported 47 deaths since Saturday night, the ministry said.

The total number of cases has gone up by 1,975 since the ministry last updated its data on Saturday evening.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 20,177 while 5,913 people (21.96 percent) were cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

Of the 47 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 22 are from Maharashtra, eight in Rajasthan, seven from Madhya Pradesh, six Gujarat and one each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 826 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 323 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (133), Madhya Pradesh (99), Delhi (54), Andhra Pradesh (31) and Rajasthan (33).

The death toll reached 27 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Telangana, 23 in Tamil Nadu, while Karnataka and West Bengal have reported 18 deaths each, the ministry said.

Punjab has registered 17 fatalities so far, Jammu and Kashmir six, Kerala four, while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two coronavirus deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

According to the Health Ministry data, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 7,628, followed by Gujarat (3,071), Delhi (2,625), Rajasthan (2,083), Madhya Pradesh (2,096) and Uttar Pradesh (1,843).

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,821 in Tamil Nadu, 1,097 in Andhra Pradesh and 991 in Telangana.

The number of cases has risen to 611 in West Bengal, 501 in Karnataka, 494 in Jammu and Kashmir, 458 in Kerala, 298 in Punjab and 289 in Haryana.

Bihar has reported 251 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 103.

Sixty-seven people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 50 in Uttarakhand.

Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, while Chhattisgarh has registered 37 cases and Assam 36.

Chandigarh has 30 cases, while there are 33 COVID-19 patients in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Twenty coronavirus cases have been reported from Ladakh, 12 from Meghalaya, while Goa and Puducherry have registered seven COVID-19 cases each.

Manipur and Tripura have two coronavirus patients each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case each.

Coronavirus
