COVID-19 lockdown: 376 Jammu and Kashmir students set to return from Kota on April 27
Many states governments, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, have been sending buses to bring back stranded students in Rajasthan's Kota amid COVID-19 lockdown.
Published: 26th April 2020 03:00 PM | Last Updated: 26th April 2020 03:00 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary Planning and Information, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal on Sunday said that 376 Jammu and Kashmir students in Kota are set to return tomorrow.
376 J&K students in Kota set to return tomorrow. All arrangements finalised. This follows recent return of students and others who were in Jaisalmer and other places. Appeal : Please be patient. Govt is working hard to facilitate all. @diprjk— Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) April 26, 2020
Taking to Twitter, Kansal wrote, "376 J-K students in Kota set to return tomorrow. All arrangements finalised. This follows recent return of students and others who were in Jaisalmer and other places. Appeal : Please be patient. Government is working hard to facilitate all."
With 1,990 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 26,496, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.