COVID-19 lockdown: 376 Jammu and Kashmir students set to return from Kota on April 27

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary Planning and Information, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal on Sunday said that 376 Jammu and Kashmir students in Kota are set to return tomorrow.

376 J&K students in Kota set to return tomorrow. All arrangements finalised. This follows recent return of students and others who were in Jaisalmer and other places. Appeal : Please be patient. Govt is working hard to facilitate all. @diprjk — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) April 26, 2020

With 1,990 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 26,496, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.