Farmers ensuring no one goes to bed hungry amid COVID-19 crisis: PM Narendra Modi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday said that the farmers of the country are toiling hard to ensure that the country does not face food shortage.

"Our farmer brothers and sisters, on one hand, are toiling day and night amidst the scourge of the pandemic and on the other, they are displaying due concern to ensure that no one in the country goes to bed hungry. Everyone is doing their bit in this fight," the Prime Minister said.

"Some are donating vegetables grown on farms; others are feeding the underprivileged. Some are making masks, at places. Our construction workers are whitewashing and painting the schools meant for quarantine stay," added Modi.

It was the 64th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly programme amid the countrywide coronavirus lockdown.