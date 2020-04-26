STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers ensuring no one goes to bed hungry amid COVID-19 crisis: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi said that the farmers of the country are toiling hard to ensure that the country does not face food shortage.

Published: 26th April 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday said that the farmers of the country are toiling hard to ensure that the country does not face food shortage.

"Our farmer brothers and sisters, on one hand, are toiling day and night amidst the scourge of the pandemic and on the other, they are displaying due concern to ensure that no one in the country goes to bed hungry. Everyone is doing their bit in this fight," the Prime Minister said.

"Some are donating vegetables grown on farms; others are feeding the underprivileged. Some are making masks, at places. Our construction workers are whitewashing and painting the schools meant for quarantine stay," added Modi.

It was the 64th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly programme amid the countrywide coronavirus lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp