STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Health Secretary Preeti Sudan gets 3-month extension, Rajesh Bhushan appointed as special officer in bureaucratic reshuffle

Rural Development Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Health and Family Welfare Department in the rank of secretary.

Published: 26th April 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Preeti Sudan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Preeti Sudan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

By Sumi Sukanaya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre gave a three-month extension to Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, who was due to retire on April 30, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Sudan, a 1983 batch Andhra Pradesh cadre IAS officer, is a key member of the 21-member national task force on coronavirus outbreak management. She is in charge of a crucial role in the government’s response to the unprecedented public health emergency crisis.

In a notification on Sunday, the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, said her tenure was being extended for “a period of 3 months beyond the date of her superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier”.Officials in the health ministry welcomed the order, saying that the senior bureaucrat’s presence is crucial to tide over the crisis as “she has seen the situation evolve and has led from the front.”

Apart from Sudan, the Centre undertook a major re-jig of bureaucracy involving 22 other IAS officers of the rank from Additional Secretary, Special Secretary to Secretary. Two senior bureaucrats from the PMO — AK Sharma and Tarun Bajaj — were appointed as Secretary, MSME Ministry and Secretary, Economic Affairs, Finance Ministry. CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal, who had faced a backlash over Board paper leaks, was appointed as secretary in school education and literacy department, MHRD.  Amit Khare, a 1985-batch officer, retained the higher education department, MHRD but returned as secretary in I&B Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Preeti Sudan bureaucratic reshuffle Health Ministry IAS officers Health Secretary
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp