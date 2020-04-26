STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Healthcare professionals have expressed satisfaction over Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance: PM Narendra Modi

The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on Wednesday had approved the promulgation of the Ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Published: 26th April 2020 01:36 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said healthcare professionals across the country have expressed satisfaction over the recent Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 promulgated by the Centre.

"People related to healthcare services have expressed satisfaction over the recent ordinance (promulgated by the Centre). The ordinance has provision for strict punishment to those indulging in violence or harassment of corona warriors," the Prime Minister said during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" address.

The Prime Minister said the step was essential for the safety of doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, community health workers and others working day and night to make the country corona free.

"We all are experiencing that the war against the pandemic, has provided us an opportunity to look at our lives," the Prime Minister said.

The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on Wednesday had approved the promulgation of the Ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The Ordinance provides for making such acts of violence cognizable and non-bailable offences and for compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to the property in which healthcare service personnel may have a direct interest in relation to the epidemic, according to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

