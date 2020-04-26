Jharkhand: 15 new COVID-19 cases, including four nurses identified on Sunday, total count reaches to 82

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, 15 more people were tested positive on Sunday making a total of 82 positive cases in the State. Unfortunately, the 15 new cases tested positive also include four nurses out of whom one had assisted in delivering the child of a positive woman from Hindpiri, a coronavirus hotspot, few days back at Sadar Hospital.

It is being understood that three other nurses were tested positive after coming in contact with the nurse who assisted in delivering the child of the positive woman.

Officials in health department said that out of the 15, two persons from Garhwa district have also been positive of coronavirus.

In the first half of the day, 6 cases were detected, while later in the afternoon 9 more positive cases were identified.

"9 more COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state on Sunday afternoon which also includes 4 nurses of Sadar Hospital, 3 people from Hindpiri and 2 from Garhwa,” Principal Health Secretary Nitin Mandan Kulkarni was quoted as saying. Earlier, in the first half, six cases from Ranchi were tested positive, he added.

The Principal Health Secretary further said that the total number of cases now has reached to 82.

In addition to that, a driver working with the health department and a sweeper has also tested positive.

Out of the total 82 cases tested positive so far, 55 are from Ranchi, 10 from Bokaro, 3 from Hazaribagh, Garhwa and Palamu each, while 2 cases belong from Dhanbad, Deoghar and Simdega each. One each from Koderma and Giridih have also tested positive.

Meanwhile, thirteen patients suffering from the virus have fully recovered and were sent back to their homes in the last three days, he added.

Jharkhand so far has registered three deaths of coronavirus, two in Ranchi while another person was from Bokaro.

Notably, the state registered its first ever case of coronavirus when a Malaysian woman, who had come after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, was tested positive on March 31. She, along with 17 other foreign nationals, were recovered from a local mosque in Ranchi on March 29 following which they were sent to the quarantine centre at Khelgaon in Ranchi. Later she had tested positive while others did not show any symptoms of the virus.