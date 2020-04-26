Nursing staff at AIIMS Rishekesh tests COVID-19 positive

By ANI

RISHIKESH: A nursing staff of AIIMS, Rishikesh tested positive for coronavirus here on Sunday, informed Harish Thapliyal, AIIMS Rishikesh.

"A nursing staff at the hospital has tested positive for Coronavirus, " he said while speaking to ANI.

More details in this regard are awaited.

Recently, in capital's Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), more than 15 healthcare workers were found positive for the lethal infection.

The hospital was temporarily shut after the incident and was re-opened after the conduction of santization.