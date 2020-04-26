STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Residents of this Uttarakhand village build 3-km road by themselves

Residents of Kharki village joined hands to build a main road due to which people had to walk a narrow pathway or 'pagdandi'.

Published: 26th April 2020 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Residents of Kharki village in Nainital district turned Dashrath Manjhi amidst lockdown and built three kilometres of road all by themselves in a month. 

The road to their village was damaged due to which people were having to walk to the connecting road. 

Durgadutt Paladia (36), a resident of the village said, "We used to work between 7 am and 1 pm and used to maintain social distancing. Now, that the road is complete, atleast motorbikes can be used to commute till the main road."

About 200 residents of 40 families worked in rotation to build the road. The road can be used by two-wheelers thereby easing the life of the residents.

People of the village and nearby areas had to travel using ‘pagdandi’- a narrow pathway resembling footpath. Men, women, teenagers and anyone who could lift up tools volunteered to work to save resources and money. 

Another resident, Hemant Rawat told The New Indian Express, "The road was damaged due to landslides last monsoon and we have to walk 3 kms to the connecting road. We decided to do it ourselves and not wait for the government."

The road was thrown open on Monday for functioning as people started commuting using their two-wheelers to shop for essentials.

The routine of the residents involved getting to the site as early as 6 am and work till 9 am. Afterwards another team of 10-15 people replaced them for another 3 hours. 

Others used to supply cooked food, water and other edible items so that those working could eat on time without getting exhausted.

The road was build by digging up the mud and stones paving the way for using the debris to even the road.

The residents used spade, shovel and other small tools to cut the grass of the road which engulfed the damaged structure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand Pagdandi
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp