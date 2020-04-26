Row over putting ‘Hindu Fruit Shop’ banners on fruit stalls in Jamshedpur, notice served to fruit sellers

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid lockdown, the banner of ‘Hindu Fruit Shop’ put by some of the fruit sellers in Jamshedpur has sparked controversy as the photographs were made viral on social media tagging it to the local police on Saturday.

Taking swift action, Jamshedpur police immediately replied that the banners have been removed and action being taken against concerned fruit sellers. Notably, the fruit-sellers had put up banners in front of their stalls which read, ‘Vishwa Hindu Parishad Ki Anumodit Hindu Fal Dukaan’ (‘fruit shop approved by Vishwa Hindu Parishad’).

Photographs of Lord Shiva and Lord Ram had also been put in the shop while banners displayed their names and contact numbers. But, later on Sunday, after Jamshedpur police was trolled for being partial and not taking action against banners like ‘Jhatka’ meet shop and ‘Muslim’ Hotel, Jamshedpur SSP Anup Birhtare held a press conference saying that only notices have been served in this regard warning them not to put any such banners in future which might lead to social disharmony.

“At this point of time, when Disaster Management Act – 2005 has been imposed in the Country and shop or business establishment are being opened only with the order of local administrations, putting such banners in shops could not be allowed as it might lead to division of society on the lines of religion and may create enmity between them,” said the SSP.

"Prime facie, it appears to be a conspiracy hatched with an intention to divide society on the lines of religion hence officer in charge of concerned police station has ordered to remove the banners and served them notices not to repeat the act again or strict action will be taken," he added.

Earlier, one of the fruit sellers, who also had put the banner in his stall, asserted that police had come at 11 am on Saturday. Initially, they were angry and enquired where they got the banners from and who gave it to them. They also threatened to file a case against them and send them behind bars. But after some time, they told the fruit sellers not to put such banners in in their stalls in future or action will be taken against them, said a fruit sellers requesting anonymity. Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das has strongly criticized the police action saying that the State Government should refrain from politics of appeasement and BJP will take to streets if any action is taken against the fruit sellers.