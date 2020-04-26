Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi tests negative for COVID-19, says lawyer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, chief of Tablighi Jamaat has tested negative for coronavirus, said his lawyer on Sunday.

According to the counsel, Saad was asked by the Crime Branch to get tested for the virus which he did in a private lab.

Delhi Police had filed an FIR against Saad and six others on March 31 for violating the law of Epidemic disease and illegally gathering thousands for the congregation. About 2400 devouts were evacuated from Nizamuddin Banglewali Markaz Masjid building in March.

Further, Crime branch had issued multiple notices to Maulana Saad to join the investigation. However, he has been allegedly absoconding and Delhi Police are still not able to locate him.

"We are cooperating with the police in the investigation. Saad is not absconding, police know about where he is. Also, without the authority approching, how one will go saying we have this and that," said Fuzail Ayyubi, counsel of Tablighi Jamaat.

While another lawyer said, "We have filed reply to both the notices on 16 April. Further, information will be provided to the authorities after the quarantine periods get over. Saad is in India only, he need not abscond, when he hasn't done anything wrong."