STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Thanks to surplus migrants returning home amid COVID-19 lockdown, Bihar harvests 90% rabi crops

While in 2019, the harvesting of the Rabi crops took 22 days, a week was enough in 2020 for the same process.

Published: 26th April 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Patna farmers

Farmers thresh harvested crop in a field during the nationwide lockdown in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In Bihar, about 90% of Rabi crops have been harvested in the last one week, thanks to the surplus number of labourers, says Nawal Kishore Singh, a farmer from Muzaffarpur district. The daily wages have also come down from Rs 450 to Rs 300 to 350, he further adds. 

At a time when states like Punjab and Haryana are facing an acute shortage of seasonal skilled or unskilled labourers because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Bihar seems to have more than needed daily wagers. 

As per the official figures, around 1.80 lakh migrant workers have returned to Bihar till April 2. "Over 50% of them have returned to their homes, completed their formal quarantine and engaged themselves in the harvesting of Rabi crops. They also follow the set norms of social distancing. As a result of their involvement, around 90% of wheat and other Rabi crops have been completed within a week," said Pramod Kumar Rai, a tractor owner. 

While in 2019, the harvesting of the Rabi crops took 22 days, a week was enough in 2020 for the same process. As per the official figures, Rabi crops were standing on 21,21,218 hectares of land with an estimated 6183.467 MT yielding of crops. 

Sudhir Kumar Shukla, secretary of (Late) Kanhaiya Shukla Social Research and Development Organisation tells The New Indian Express, "After a long time, Bihar is seeing a surplus of labourers after 1.80 migrants managed to return to the state amid the lockdown. Despite loss of wages, the labour forces rose to more than adequate strength to complete the harvesting in the fastest-ever pace."

According to the state labour department, around 17 lakh labourers and migrants from Bihar are still stranded in other states due to lockdown. "If they come after the lockdown as anticipated, Bihar will have little fewer employment opportunities for the surplus manpower. The Bihar government will have to make mega plans for employing them, otherwise, they are likely to take to illegal means for survival," Shukla said while quoting economist Jean Drez. Drez had highlighted the issue of engaging the migrants as the biggest worry for Bihar government. 

"Better to die in Bihar than being hoodwinked and harassed in other states," says Dinesh Kumar who returned from Haryana, further adding that 30 more persons like him have vowed to never migrate to other states after having faced problems amid the lockdown. 

To ease their burden, the Bihar Government has given relaxation in the lockdown and started engaging them in works like anti-erosion, flood protection and NREGA works as soon as they relived of from harvesting works. The agriculture, water resources, industry and labour departments have chalked out plans to make employment opportunities available for nearly 4.5 lakh labourers.

Sanjay Kumar Jha, minister of Water Resource Department, said that more than 5000 labourers have been engaged in flood protection works besides 3 lakh labourers, freed from harvesting and other small agro works, are being engaged in MNREGA schemes now.

According to Vijay Kumar Sinha, minister of State labour resources department, fixed wages are given to the labourers in government sectors while no complaint related to low wage has been reported from private sectors and agro fields. 

When asked, Mrityunjay Kumar, a labour contractor of Patna, said that only 10 to15% of labourers now would like to go to other states after the COVID 19 outbreak. "Bihar will have more workers than other states now as the majority of migrants are sounding changed and saying they will work towards developing Bihar like Punjab, Haryana and Delhi," he said. 

A senior bureaucrat anonymously said that government has realised it and is leaving no stone unturned to engage their working forces for the betterment of the state. "That's why relaxations in agriculture, industry and labour oriented sectors have been given amid the lockdown," he opined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar rabi crorops harvesting coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp