Transparency and testing important: Priyanka Gandhi voices concern over situation in Agra, cites letter by Mayor

Agra Mayor Naveen Jain had written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 21, requesting him to "save Agra".

Published: 26th April 2020 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said cases of coronavirus are increasing everyday in Agra and cited a letter written by the mayor who has sought bold decisions to save the city.

Agra Mayor Naveen Jain had written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 21, requesting him to "save Agra".

The Congress general secretary emphasised that transparency and testing were important to contain coronavirus.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The situation in Agra city is bad and the number of coronavirus patients is going up everyday. The mayor of Agra says that if the right arrangements are not made, the matter can go out of hand".

"Yesterday, I had raised the same issue. Transparency is very important. It is important to pay attention to testing. If coronavirus is to be stopped, then the focus should be on correct information and right treatment," she said.

It is important for the UP government to take the words of the Agra mayor positively and immediately try to save the people from the pandemic, the Congress general secretary said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 27 with two more fatalities, while 177 fresh cases were reported on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,793, the health department said.

The two fatalities reported on Saturday were from Moradabad and Agra, he said.

A bulk of the fresh cases were from Saharanpur (37), Agra (25), Kanpur (24), Lucknow (19), Santkabirnagar (19) and Bareilly (11).

There are 345 active cases in Agra district.

In his letter, Jain said, "I am writing this letter with a very sad mind that my Agra is going through a phase of excessive problems. The need is to take bold decision to save Agra, where the situation has become very serious. Hence, with folded hands, I am praying you to please save my Agra, please save it."

The letter written by the Agra Mayor has also been tweeted by the Congress general secretary.

