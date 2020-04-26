Uttarakhand rolls back decision to relax timings for keeping shops open

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government on Sunday late evening decided to roll back its decision of relaxation of timings to open shops of essential items in 9 out of 13 districts of the state which remain unaffected by COVID-19.

On Saturday, the state government decided to relax the timing of opening shops selling essential items from Sunday in 9 districts which are not affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The relaxation was provided from 7 am to 6 pm in comparison to earlier timings of 7 am to 1 pm.

The rollback came after a review meeting at the Chief Minister's residence.

Nainital, Haridwar, Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar were left out of the relaxation as till date, 51 cases have been detected in these four districts.

However, the hospitals in the remaining 9 districts of the hill state will be functioning in normal fashion.

The state government also decided to designate four hospitals to treat Covid-19 infection in the wake of recovering patients and no rise in new cases in the state.