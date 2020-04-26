STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Indore man made to do sit-ups by cops for cruising in his Porsche despite COVID-19 lockdown

The car driver, son of city-based industrialist Deepak Daryani, put out a video message in which he alleged that despite possessing a curfew pass he was stopped by Municipal Security Committee.

The man was made to do sit-ups by a council member after getting out of the car.

The man was made to do sit-ups by a council member after getting out of the car. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

INDORE: The joyride by a young man on the empty streets of Indore in a high-end car was cut short by members of the city's security council.

The man who was cruising through the streets of the city, during coronavirus lockdown, in his Porsche two-seater was flagged down at the Bapat intersection by a member of the Municipal Security Committee.

The man is then made to do sit-ups by a council member after getting out of the car. A video of the entire incident shot on a mobile phone has surfaced on social media, in which the man is seen holding his ears and doing sit-ups while a member of the security council, dressed in black and donning a mask looks on.

Following this, the car driver, son of city-based industrialist Deepak Daryani, put out a video message in which he alleged that despite possessing a curfew pass he was stopped by Municipal Security Committee member who did not give him a hearing even once.

A similar incident took place in the Chandan Nagar police station area where a ration shop owner Sufiyan Pariyani was also beaten up by the police for moving out, despite having a curfew pass.

Sufiyan also released a video, saying that in the midst of this pandemic, they are risking their lives and providing ration to the people and the police are beating them.

In this case, the SHO of Chandan Nagar police station, Yogesh Tomar said that he will investigate the matter. 

