369 stranded students return to Jammu and Kashmir from Kota amid lockdown

Published: 27th April 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel wear protective mask during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of COVID-19 in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel wear protective mask during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of COVID-19 in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

JAMMU AND KASHMIR: The first batch of 369 Jammu and Kashmir students, who were stranded in Kota in Rajasthan due to lockdown, have returned, said the state government on Monday. They have been sent to their respective districts where they will be put under quarantine, the officials said.

"All the students returning from Kota are being facilitated to reach their respective districts. The first batch arrived. They'll undergo their administrative quarantine in their own districts as per protocol," the government tweeted.

The government had provided 15 buses for their travel.

According to official sources, of the 369 students, 213 are from Kashmir and the rest are from Jammu and Ladakh.

From Lakhanpur of Kathua district, the students were sent to their respective districts after being screened for COVID-19.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir has reported as many as 523 COVID-19 cases, of which 137 have recovered and 6 deaths have been reported.

