6,184 COVID-19 patients in India have recovered: Health Ministry

Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said 16 districts which earlier had positive cases have not reported any new case of COVID-19 in the last 28 days.

Published: 27th April 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

A total of 85 districts in 25 states and UTs have not reported any fresh case in the last 14 days. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 6,184 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate in the country to 22.17 per cent, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

There has been a rise of 1,463 cases in 24 hours since Sunday morning, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 28,380 in India, the ministry said.

According to Health Ministry data, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country stood at 886.

A total of 85 districts in 25 states and UTs have not reported any fresh case in the last 14 days, Agarwal said.

He further urged people to ensure that no community or area should be blamed for the spread of the virus and healthcare and sanitation workers should not be attacked as they are helping in bringing the crisis under control.

At the briefing, empowered group-5 chairperson Param Iyer said cooked meals are being served to 1.5 crore people daily by the government, NGOs and industry as per data available on April 25.

