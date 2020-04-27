Allow free rail journey for migrant workers: Congress' Chowdhury

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to PM Narendra Modi urging him that migrant labourers be allowed free train travel for reaching their homes once the lockdown is lifted.

Chowdhury said a large section of the migrant labourers are from the minority community and urged that the government feed these people during the month of Ramadan owing to their “hapless condition” due to the ongoing lockdown.

Highlighting the misery of migrant labourers, the senior Congress leader sought a “direction to the Ministry of Railways to carry these penniless people to their destination free of cost.” The former Bengal PCC head called for strengthening of the public distribution system in his state.