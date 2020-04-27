STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam announces Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for journalists reporting on COVID-19

Journalists' bodies expressed their gratitude to the state government for taking the timely step keeping in view the health hazard faced by the journalists on the line of duty.

Health officials use a swab to collect a sample from a journalist for COVID-19 test at a testing center in Guwahati

Health officials use a swab to collect a sample from a journalist for COVID-19 test. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Monday announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for journalists reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said journalists are reporting on the outbreak without caring about their lives and creating awareness among people.

"As a mark of recognition to the selfless endeavour of the scribes, the state government is announcing this insurance coverage," he said. Wishing the media persons good health, Sonowal urged them to "continue their noble venture in the days to come for the good of the society".

ALSO READ| COVID-19 lockdown: Assam extends period allowing movement of stranded people in state till April 30

The Journalists' Association of Assam (JAA) and the National Union of Journalists India (NUJI) welcomed the decision of the state government to provide insurance coverage to journalists who are working in high-risk environment amid the outbreak.

They expressed gratitude to Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking the timely step keeping in view the health hazard faced by the journalists on the line of duty. The Guwahati Press Club also welcomed the decision.

In a statement, its president Manoj Kumar Nath and general secretary Sanjoy Ray expressed gratitude to Sonowal for taking the timely step.

