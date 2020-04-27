STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: JNU takes digital route, conducts mid-semester exams online

By April 14, the JNU had started studying ways of conducting examinations, either on digital platforms or by other means in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the JNU administration said.

Published: 27th April 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

JNU

JNU campus (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: While other universities are debating ways to conduct examinations, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), here on Monday, started mid-semester examinations digitally.

"In order to complete the academic requirements for MSc and MPhil/PhD degrees, the School of Environmental Sciences, JNU, has started the mid-semester exams using digital means from today until May 4. Way to go," JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala tweeted.

By April 14, the JNU had started studying ways of conducting examinations, either on digital platforms or by other means in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the JNU administration said.

For the purpose, the university had on April 12 called a meeting of senior officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, Directors, the Registrar, the Deans of schools and chairpersons of special centres.

It was decided at the meeting that the Deans of schools and the Chairpersons of special centres would consult their respective faculties and prepare a set of recommendations on a comprehensive mechanism to be followed to complete the courses and hold examinations.

"Given that JNU students come from different parts of India and their problems, like good internet connectivity in rural areas, a flexible and effective mechanism will be devised to help students complete academic requirements," the JNU administration had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp