COVID-19: JNU takes digital route, conducts mid-semester exams online

By IANS

NEW DELHI: While other universities are debating ways to conduct examinations, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), here on Monday, started mid-semester examinations digitally.

"In order to complete the academic requirements for MSc and MPhil/PhD degrees, the School of Environmental Sciences, JNU, has started the mid-semester exams using digital means from today until May 4. Way to go," JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala tweeted.

By April 14, the JNU had started studying ways of conducting examinations, either on digital platforms or by other means in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the JNU administration said.

For the purpose, the university had on April 12 called a meeting of senior officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, Directors, the Registrar, the Deans of schools and chairpersons of special centres.

It was decided at the meeting that the Deans of schools and the Chairpersons of special centres would consult their respective faculties and prepare a set of recommendations on a comprehensive mechanism to be followed to complete the courses and hold examinations.

"Given that JNU students come from different parts of India and their problems, like good internet connectivity in rural areas, a flexible and effective mechanism will be devised to help students complete academic requirements," the JNU administration had said.