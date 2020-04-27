STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown: More fasting than feasting this Ramzan in Lucknow

With markets closed and meat supply hit due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Muslims are in for a Ramzan without their favourite kebabs and other chicken and mutton dishes.

Published: 27th April 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Ramzan

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNIW: Iftar parties for 'rozedars' in the city of Nawabs no longer conjure up the image of mouth-watering galouti kebabs with the aroma of lip-smacking biryani wafting all over.

With markets closed and meat supply hit due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Muslims are in for a Ramzan without their favourite kebabs and other chicken and mutton dishes.

'Lauki kofta' (a bottle gourd dish) and 'palak (spinach) kebabs' have invaded their dining tables ever since the coronavirus scare has pushed people indoors, leaving the usually vibrant markets, once dotted with 'sewai' and dry fruit stalls all deserted.

The holy month of Ramzan marked by fasting by followers of Islam commenced on Saturday as per the lunar calendar.

The Shahi Imams of the Jama Masjid and the Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi have appealed to Muslims to offer namaz during Ramzan at their homes and follow lockdown guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Abdul Karim, a 35-year-old rickshaw puller, is selling 'egg pakoras' and 'palak kofta' in a narrow bylane in Hussainganj, while his father Suleiman has set up a kiosk to offer sewai (rice vermicelli) a special dish for iftar.

"Since rituals are being followed at home, no one ventures out in the marketplaces. We used to sell kebabs and biryani in the past, but things are different this time," Suleiman said.

His son spoke in a similar refrain.

Tauheed, who once did brisk business from his small hotel in the city's Chowk area, said 'aloo tikki' has replaced the famous 'shami kebab on the platter in the absence of supply of chicken and mutton.

Jack fruit has taken the place of mutton, said Nadeem.

"Inshallah, it is more of fasting than of feasting this time," he said.

Every year, the sighting of the Ramzan moon brings joy and happiness for Muslims, as this is the holiest month for them, during which they refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk for 30 days.

At the crack of dawn, people gather for 'sehri' and eat together before beginning the fast.

As the sun sets, preparations are made for 'iftar', when the community gets together after breaking the roza and head to mosques to perform the special 'taraveeh' prayers.

But, this year prominent mosques in the Uttar Pradesh capital wore a deserted look, a marked departure from the days when the poor used to line up for iftar food and some alms.

In a video message, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid, has asked people not to venture outside unnecessarily and remain indoors during Ramzan for prayers.

"Namaz and Taraveeh (ritual prayer) should be offered at home.

Care should be taken that not more than three to four people read the Tarabi because large numbers can be harmful for families and the society in view of the pandemic," Bukhari said.

The Shahi Imam of the Fatehpuri Masjid, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, said those who are under quarantine and unable to observe ''Roza" (fast) can compensate for it through 'Qaza'.

Such persons can observe fast later, he said.

Besides the imams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have appealed to  the community this year to not go to mosques but stay at home and follow the rituals.

"The spectre of coronavirus has cast a shadow over the festive spirit and has brought along with it a sense of gloom, especially for those who used to make annual earnings at this time of the year," lamented Naseem, a small trader in famous Aminabad market.

A Muslim scholar observed that COVID-19 has changed many things.

"This year's Ramzan will be special in the sense that due to the lockdown and physical distancing, people have to avoid mass gathering in mosques," he said, requesting anonymity.

He noted that the Muslim community has taken a wise decision to carry out all religious activities from the confines of homes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Iftar Ramzan Lucknow lockdown
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp