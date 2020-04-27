STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Parents press Centre to evacuate students stranded abroad

As calls for evacuations of Indians stranded across the world grow, the Centre has started preparing to bring them back.

Published: 27th April 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Indian students in Wuhan before boarding a special flight

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As calls for evacuations of Indians stranded across the world grow, the Centre has started preparing to bring them back. Indians abroad have been posting videos, writing emails to authorities and doing everything in their power to come back home or to ensure their loved ones return.

One such parent is Sridharan, director of a Chennai-based property development company. His son is a student of a top university in the US. “We have formed a group of 500 people on WhatsApp and are writing to the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister regularly to bring back our stranded children from all over the US. There are 18-19 year olds who are stranded and are temporarily living with friends. We hope the government will bring them back soon while duly following all the medical procedures,” he said.

The WhatsApp group called ‘Airlift for Indian Students’ has some students and parents of children stranded in the US. Sridharan said the parents were ready to pay for the flights of the students and also for quarantine facilities once they are repatriated.

“We understand that migrant workers are also stranded and the government should bear their expenses. But we are willing to pay for our children’s return and quarantine. After they return, they can be quarantined in hotels like the Delhi government is doing. If anyone violates their quarantine, their passports should be revoked,” he said. Meanwhile, sources said the Centre is planning to operate special flights early next month to bring back stranded Indians from across the world.

Similar requests for repatriation has come from around 100 Indians stranded in Saudi Arabia. “We are a group of about 100 Indian citizens who are writing from Saudi Arabia. Some of us are on short term business visas, some of us are on Iqama but without a job and income, some of us are elder citizens who have visited their children. Many in this group have been languishing as they have been fired from jobs and have not been paid for a few months. All of us are in Saudi Arabia and wish to be repatriated to India,” the letter written by Associate Director of KPMG India Arun Krishnan on behalf of the stranded people stated.

The Gulf region is home to around 9 million Indians while the US has around 1.6 million Indian students. Sources said there will be more people — not just stranded Indians — who will return once the lockdown is lifted. “States like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu will see a huge influx of people once the restrictions are lifted,” sources said and added that a separate control room would be set up to facilitate their return. The MEA operates another 24X7 control room manned by around 75 officials to address the grievances of the stranded Indians. It has received over 3,000 calls and 25,000 emails.

Hospital beds and quarantine facilities
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has asked authorities to make special arrangements of hospital beds and quarantine facilities for those Indians who will be brought back from different parts of the world

100 stuck in Saudi Arabia seek airlifting
Repatriation requests have come from around 100 Indians stranded in Saudi Arabia, too. Many in this group have been languishing as they have been fired from jobs and have not been paid for a few months

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
quarantine Stranded students Indians stranded NRI Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak NDA government
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp