Covid-19 situation improving in India: Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The highest daily surge of 1,975 new novel coronavirus cases in India took the total COVID-19 cases to nearly 27,000 on Sunday but the government said that pandemic situation in the country might be ‘improving’ as several hotspot districts are now turning into non-hotspot districts.

The Centre has however urged states not to lower the guards and cautioned those with high case loads to pay attention on lockdown measures and rigorous containment strategies.The toll due to the contagious infection has now increased to 826 as 47 more deaths were reported since Saturday and 5,913 who were infected with COVID-19, have been discharged or cured of the virus, taking the recovery rate to over 21 per cent.

“People should follow lockdown 2.0 in letter and spirit but it’s a relief to note that the situation is improving as some hot spot districts have now move to non hot-spot category,” said Union health ministry after reviewing the preparedness at AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi--a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

Earlier, the total number of hotspot districts in India were 170 and but on Friday the Centre had said that there are 12 districts that have not recorded any new coronavirus cases in last 28 days. These districts earlier had reported confirmed cases of the disease.

On Sunday, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting with the chief secretaries and police heads of all states to review the COVID-19 preparedness response. “He highlighted that states which are having high cases loads should focus on effective implementation of lockdown measures and containment strategy,” said a statement by the government.

It also said, “States also need to focus on medical infrastructure which includes medical facilities such as availability of isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilator.”