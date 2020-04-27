STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Don't blame Muslims for corona: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat alludes to Tablighi meet, says entire community should not be held responsible for the mistakes of a few.

Published: 27th April 2020 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Alluding to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, which became India’s super spreader of the deadly coronavirus, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asked people not to harbour ill-will against an entire community for the mistakes committed by a few individuals. He urged all people to help the affected persons without any discrimination.

In his online address from Nagpur during the ongoing lockdown to mark Akshay Tritiya, he said: “All 130 crore Indians are our family. We are one.

”Without naming the Tablighi Jamaat, Bhagwat said, “We should not blame the entire community for the mistakes of a few individuals. People who are more mature in both communities should come forward and start a dialogue to remove prejudices among people’s minds.”

Commenting on the Palghar incident in Maharashtra earlier this month, the RSS chief indirectly blamed the police and the attackers for the lynching of two saints.

“The villagers should not have taken the law into their own hands. Both saints were innocent. Let us keep aside statements by different sides and think whether it is right to kill innocent people,” he said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Pointing out that there were some people who always incite violence, he said: “We should keep distance from these violence-inciting people. They are experts at doing so. It is their strategy to divide society and ignite violence. We as alert and matured citizens should maintain distance from such elements.”

Bhagwat urged people to follow all public health restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He also had words of praise for the government, saying that India’s timely action had kept the spread of the virus under check as compared to other countries.

“The RSS itself is involved in a massive countrywide effort to help people tide over the problems. More than three lakh dedicated volunteers are working at more than 55,000 locations across the country. The RSS, through its network, distributed over 33 lakh ration kits and two crore food packets till April 24. We have to work for others without taking any credit,” he said. Bhagwat also advocated the Swadeshi model of economics for the post-coronavirus phase to make the country self-reliant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
muslims Tablighi Jamaat RSS Mohan Bhagwat COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Well said
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp