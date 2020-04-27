STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Good Rabi yield, but labour shortage haunts farmers

Farmers, experts are worried about harvest and procurement process

Published: 27th April 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers sort wheat crops after harvesting during the nationwide lockdown at Kanachak village in Jammu | Pti

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajbir Singh, a farmer on the outskirts of Ghaziabad, has a 0.74-acre wheat field, but has no one to harvest the crop. What’s more alarming for him is that there is no person to transport it for procurement process amid the ongoing national lockdown.

“The crop is ready and its procurement time has already begun, but all the labourers on my farm have returned to their villages and so have the transport people. If the crisis doesn’t end soon, the crop will go waste,” he said.

This is the story of many such farmers across the country. Despite a decent production of Rabi crops — almost same or a little more than the previous year — harvesting and procurement concerns haunt them.
For instance, last year, a total of 99.87 million tonnes of wheat was produced, while this year, the production went up to 102.19 million tonnes.

Another major Rabi crop – mustard and rapeseed – also saw an increase in production. While 84.3 million tonnes were produced last year, the production has increased to 93.3 million tonnes. Farmers, experts, associations for migrant workers and transport associations are worried alike for the harvest and procurement.

Experts said the government must plan the harvest and procurement of Rabi crops like they are planning in advance for the Kharif season.Anand, a senior official of the Institute of Rural Management, said it was already too late for the planning.

“Plans should have been made for Rabi first and then for Kharif. Tonnes and tonnes of Rabi crops are awaiting harvest. If the situation does not improve, the government will not have any crops to procure,” he said.

Migrant workers are also equally concerned. “I have been working in the fields of Punjab for around seven years. This time, I was forced to leave Punjab and go to my hometown in Meerut. My employer will lose his crop and I will lose my earnings as I have been for the past two months. We need special buses or transport to ensure productivity resumes,” a migrant worker staying at a shelter home in Anand Vihar said.
The Centre, in its fresh guidelines for the extended lockdown, while giving relief to the agriculture sector has refused to dilute transport restriction, thus, rendering thousands of migrant workers helpless and stranded.

A former agriculture secretary reminded how he had warned of the crisis. “I had earlier said that Rabi planning was the need of the hour. Also, I had suggested that a special transport be arranged for migrant workers to undertake agriculture labour work. Both suggestions were not heeded to and the results are there in front of everyone,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
farmers Lockdown impact Coronavirus impact Rabi crops
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp