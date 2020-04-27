STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hailstorm destroys mango worth Rs 60 crore in Malda

Malda of West Bengal is famous for its eclectic varieties of mango and the fruit is grown on more than 31,000 hectares of land across the district.

Published: 27th April 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Mango trees, Mangoes

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MALDA (WEST BENGAL): Mangoes valued at Rs 60 crore were lost in Malda due to a hailstorm that lashed the district last week, an official said on Monday.

Malda of West Bengal is famous for its eclectic varieties of mango and the fruit is grown on more than 31,000 hectares of land across the district.

"The hailstorm has destroyed around 60,000 metric tonnes of mango in the district in two days - on April 19 and 20. The early variety of Langra, Gopalbhog and Lakshmanbhog were hard hit. It's worth around Rs 60 crore," said Rahul Chakraborty, assistant director of the horticulture & food processing department in Malda.

The value of mango trade in Malda is estimated at Rs 600 crore a year.

Of the 15 mango producing blocks of the district, orchards in English Bazar, Old Malda, Ratua I and II and Kaliachak II have been affected by the hailstorm, Chakraborty said.

Besides Langra, Gopalbhog and Lakshmanbhog, Malda is known for other varieties like Fazli and Khirsapati.

Around 4.5 lakh people of the district are associated with mango business.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mango crop Malda hailstorm
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp